In this video, we proudly present our Indonesia Fish and Shrimp Feed Production Line, a customized feed plant designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality aquaculture feed in Southeast Asia.





Indonesia is one of the world’s largest aquaculture producers, and efficient, high-nutrition feed plays a key role in boosting production. This RICHI feed line integrates advanced pelletizing technology and energy-saving design, ensuring stable output and superior pellet quality for both fish and shrimp farming.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

https://richipelletizer.com/fish-feed-mill-plant-cost/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867