Rapture Ready Eddie: Will The Real Donald Trump Please Stand Up? [08.08.2021]

The Real Donald TrumpThis is for all the sheeple that think Trump is a Hero and a man of GodTrump declared a National Emergency over a so-called virus with a 99.8% survival rate, which triggered Governors in almost every state to illegally mandate harmful mask wearing. He/she took the advice from an idiot named Fauci who knew two years in advance that the jabs were designed and made to depopulate the world.He/she was responsible for locking the U.S. down, putting millions of people out of business and out of work. Spearheaded Operation Warp Speed with so-called experimental safe jabs that the manufacturers are completely protected from any liabilities due to personal injury and even death.He/she spearheaded the 5G rollout, that emits radiation that's proven to be harmful to the human body. That’s what your Idol and hero Trump did just to name a few. You Trump idol worshippers add a new meaning to the word unsane.469 views Aug 8, 2021Rapture Ready Eddie13.1K subscribers