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Rapture Ready Eddie: Will The Real Donald Trump Please Stand Up? [08.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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220 views • August 08, 2021
The Real Donald Trump
This is for all the sheeple that think Trump is a Hero and a man of God

Trump declared a National Emergency over a so-called virus with a 99.8% survival rate, which triggered Governors in almost every state to illegally mandate harmful mask wearing. He/she took the advice from an idiot named Fauci who knew two years in advance that the jabs were designed and made to depopulate the world.

He/she was responsible for locking the U.S. down, putting millions of people out of business and out of work. Spearheaded Operation Warp Speed with so-called experimental safe jabs that the manufacturers are completely protected from any liabilities due to personal injury and even death.

He/she spearheaded the 5G rollout, that emits radiation that's proven to be harmful to the human body. That’s what your Idol and hero Trump did just to name a few. You Trump idol worshippers add a new meaning to the word unsane.

469 views Aug 8, 2021
Rapture Ready Eddie
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vLsVWHKC82I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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