© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rapture Ready Eddie: Will The Real Donald Trump Please Stand Up? [08.08.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
220 views • August 08, 2021
The Real Donald Trump
This is for all the sheeple that think Trump is a Hero and a man of God
Trump declared a National Emergency over a so-called virus with a 99.8% survival rate, which triggered Governors in almost every state to illegally mandate harmful mask wearing. He/she took the advice from an idiot named Fauci who knew two years in advance that the jabs were designed and made to depopulate the world.
He/she was responsible for locking the U.S. down, putting millions of people out of business and out of work. Spearheaded Operation Warp Speed with so-called experimental safe jabs that the manufacturers are completely protected from any liabilities due to personal injury and even death.
He/she spearheaded the 5G rollout, that emits radiation that's proven to be harmful to the human body. That’s what your Idol and hero Trump did just to name a few. You Trump idol worshippers add a new meaning to the word unsane.
469 views Aug 8, 2021
Rapture Ready Eddie
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vLsVWHKC82I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
This is for all the sheeple that think Trump is a Hero and a man of God
Trump declared a National Emergency over a so-called virus with a 99.8% survival rate, which triggered Governors in almost every state to illegally mandate harmful mask wearing. He/she took the advice from an idiot named Fauci who knew two years in advance that the jabs were designed and made to depopulate the world.
He/she was responsible for locking the U.S. down, putting millions of people out of business and out of work. Spearheaded Operation Warp Speed with so-called experimental safe jabs that the manufacturers are completely protected from any liabilities due to personal injury and even death.
He/she spearheaded the 5G rollout, that emits radiation that's proven to be harmful to the human body. That’s what your Idol and hero Trump did just to name a few. You Trump idol worshippers add a new meaning to the word unsane.
469 views Aug 8, 2021
Rapture Ready Eddie
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vLsVWHKC82I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.