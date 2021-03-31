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Deadly Monopolies Explains Emergency Use Authorization for Covid Gene Therapy
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41 views • March 31, 2021
Medical ethicist Harriet Washington reveals Medical Industrial Complex - Patents at the height of the Occupy Wall Street Movement. Was it Operation OWS?
https://www.democracynow.org/2011/10/31/deadly_monopolies_medical_ethicist_harriet_washington
https://www.democracynow.org/2011/10/31/deadly_monopolies_medical_ethicist_harriet_washington
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