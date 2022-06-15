Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Wipe Out Arthritis 06/14/22

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0

Air Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Monologue





Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing arthritis. Stating that each year the U.S. spends $626.8 billion to treat the symptoms of arthritis. Contending that arthritis could be wiped out if people would supplement with all 90 essential nutrients. Asserting that arthritis is due to nutritional deficiencies.

Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of parsley. Containing a compound called apigenin famous for it's anti-cancer properties. One trial researchers combined apigenin with green tea to treat colon cancer. A University of Missouri study showed that apigenin was effective against breast cancer. Another study researchers reported that apigenin killed at least 86% of lung cancer cells.

Callers

Jeffery is experiencing abdominal pain after taking Youngevity products.

Francisco has two questions first concerning a friend recovering from COVID 19. Second he has questions regarding his own blood sugar levels.

Ann has a friend with arthritis and is trying to get off of statin drugs.

David for a recommendation for people who don't want to take liquid vitamins and minerals.







