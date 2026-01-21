Davos Confronted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America First vs. The New World Order
* Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a message at Davos that terrified the global elite: Grow Baby Grow.
* Their entire system depends on managing decline, and President Trump just invited the world to abandon it.
* This is the choice between two systems.
Promethean Updates (21 January 2026)
