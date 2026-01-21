Davos Confronted

America First vs. The New World Order

* Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered a message at Davos that terrified the global elite: Grow Baby Grow.

* Their entire system depends on managing decline, and President Trump just invited the world to abandon it.

* This is the choice between two systems.





Promethean Updates (21 January 2026)

