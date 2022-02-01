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White European Christians being exterminated.
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480 views • February 01, 2022
You have no idea how much danger we are in. Do not think this will not be you put inside the mobile kill trucks. If you are of White European race, you are targeted for extermination by the Zionist jewish Freemason Marxist death cult now almost in complete control of all governments world wide. If the bio weapon kill shots fail to kill off enough people, they will bring out the death squads and aerial spraying of Ebola and anthrax. This is not a joke. You better take action. You can start by realizing you have been programed by relentless jew propaganda and trickery to think Jews are our friends. They hate your White Christian guts. https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/0dd57081-838e-4244-a7b2-94f56d77930d
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