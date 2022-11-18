The Underpopulation Bomb - #NewWorldNextWeek

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published November 17, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw502/
This week on the New World Next Week: Poland gets hit by a missile and Ukraine asks for WWIII; the underpopulation bomb as the anti-human death cult comes for your babies; and the X-37B returns from doing whatever it does.
