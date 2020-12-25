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Propaganda Stampede: No Election Fraud, Dark Winter is Here, Vatican Approves Aborted Baby Vaccine, and IMF Proposes Global News Credit Score
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90 views • December 25, 2020
TruNews - 22 Dec 2020
TruNews discusses the Trump campaign push toward a contingent election decided by Congress on January 6th, and we detail the tyrannical underpinnings of an IMF proposal to institute a new credit system in the West, which judges your worthiness by your willingness to submit to evil. We also address the deployments of nuclear armed submarines and U.S. special forces soldiers to the Persian Gulf, and a carrier show down between China and Taiwan, all while a new wave of COVID craziness infects the free world. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/21/2020
TruNews discusses the Trump campaign push toward a contingent election decided by Congress on January 6th, and we detail the tyrannical underpinnings of an IMF proposal to institute a new credit system in the West, which judges your worthiness by your willingness to submit to evil. We also address the deployments of nuclear armed submarines and U.S. special forces soldiers to the Persian Gulf, and a carrier show down between China and Taiwan, all while a new wave of COVID craziness infects the free world. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/21/2020
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