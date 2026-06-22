Bluetooth Signals From The Grave: An Anarchist’s Guide to Surviving the Matrix

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While the masses argue about the latest political puppet show, a satanic elite is executing a centuries-old plan to enslave humanity. It’s not coming. It’s here. We are living through the endgame right now. Jeff Berwick and V from @RogueNewsESW discuss Gangster Wars, the Transhumanist Agenda, the Great Divide, the intersection of macroeconomics, spiritual alchemy, and the daily mindfulness practices that anchor your consciousness.
Spiritual Alchemy: Using Self-Work to Survive a Degenerate System | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWhTKHhqmLU
Rogue News | https://www.youtube.com/@RogueNews
Liberpulco | https://Liberpulco.com
TDV | https://Dollarvigilante.com