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Bluetooth Signals From The Grave: An Anarchist’s Guide to Surviving the Matrix
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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While the masses argue about the latest political puppet show, a satanic elite is executing a centuries-old plan to enslave humanity. It’s not coming. It’s here. We are living through the endgame right now. Jeff Berwick and V from @RogueNewsESW discuss Gangster Wars, the Transhumanist Agenda, the Great Divide, the intersection of macroeconomics, spiritual alchemy, and the daily mindfulness practices that anchor your consciousness.


Spiritual Alchemy: Using Self-Work to Survive a Degenerate System | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWhTKHhqmLU

Rogue News | https://www.youtube.com/@RogueNews

Liberpulco | https://Liberpulco.com

TDV | https://Dollarvigilante.com



Keywords
depopulationborgsimulation
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