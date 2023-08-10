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The Russian Ministry of Defense Reports the Repelling of Another Attack by Ukrainian Drones on Russian Cities
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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43 views • August 10, 2023

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports the repelling of another attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian cities.

Using air defense systems, two UAVs flying towards Moscow were shot down. One was in the sky over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga region, and the second was over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region.

During the defense against the attack on Sevastopol, two Ukrainian UAVs were shot down by standby air defense systems. Additionally, 9 UAVs were jammed using electronic warfare measures and crashed into the Black Sea waters.

ℹ️Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev reported about the repelling of a night attack by Ukrainian drones. (Tonight our fleet, in cooperation with air defense forces, repelled an attack by enemy UAVs over the sea on approach to Sevastopol.

9 UAVs were disabled by electronic warfare, 2 were shot down by air defense.

All services continue to monitor the situation.

- Sevastopol Governor Razvozhaev

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
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