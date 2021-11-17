Clot Shot Facts Leave Board of Supervisors Stunned in San Diego – Dr. Scott Youngblood

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Dr. Scott Youngblood addressed a board of supervisors in San Diego. Again, using facts and science, the doctor shows the potential side effects of the COVID-19 shot. Of course, the mainstream media isn’t talking about it, as California Governor Gavin Newsom already mandated all children be vaccinated before attending school.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/clot-shot-facts-truths-leaves-board-of-supervisors-stunned-in-san-diego-dr-scott-youngblood/?utm_source=home-headline