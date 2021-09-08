Dr Brian Hooker - The Latest On Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated And Who's Healthier

This audio was recorded on Sept. 2, 2021 at the AutismOne Conference in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Dr Brian Hooker is a biologist and chemist at Simpson University and has been a scientist for decades. He shares his latest published studies with vaccinated and unvaccinated children and who is healthier.

0:00 Why are there no studies of vaccinated vs unvaccinated

5:00 Getting rid of healthy children

6:00 Outcry by parents to have studies done in 2013

8:09 CDC is scared to find out the results

8:25 Doctor published a study of over 600 children in 2017

9:20 Vaccinated children have more chronic diagnoses

9:44 80,000 downloads of published study. Paper taken down.

12:00 Dr Hooker asked to do study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated from 2005-2015

14:45 He found very little autism with unvaccinated

16:58 He studied how many vaccinations were given

18:14 More problems with children who were vaccinated by 6 months of life

19:40 Paper published in Sage Open Medicine in 2020

20:21 Vaccinated children have more ear infections

22:30 Breast fed and vaccinations. Study published in June 2021.

25:00 Unvaccinated children are healthier

26:15 Now in Covid time period

27:03 VARES reporting system blowing up

28:02 Vaccine is design to clot blood



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