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Dr Brian Hooker - The Latest On Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated And Who's Healthier
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149 views • September 08, 2021
This audio was recorded on Sept. 2, 2021 at the AutismOne Conference in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Dr Brian Hooker is a biologist and chemist at Simpson University and has been a scientist for decades. He shares his latest published studies with vaccinated and unvaccinated children and who is healthier.
0:00 Why are there no studies of vaccinated vs unvaccinated
5:00 Getting rid of healthy children
6:00 Outcry by parents to have studies done in 2013
8:09 CDC is scared to find out the results
8:25 Doctor published a study of over 600 children in 2017
9:20 Vaccinated children have more chronic diagnoses
9:44 80,000 downloads of published study. Paper taken down.
12:00 Dr Hooker asked to do study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated from 2005-2015
14:45 He found very little autism with unvaccinated
16:58 He studied how many vaccinations were given
18:14 More problems with children who were vaccinated by 6 months of life
19:40 Paper published in Sage Open Medicine in 2020
20:21 Vaccinated children have more ear infections
22:30 Breast fed and vaccinations. Study published in June 2021.
25:00 Unvaccinated children are healthier
26:15 Now in Covid time period
27:03 VARES reporting system blowing up
28:02 Vaccine is design to clot blood
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0:00 Why are there no studies of vaccinated vs unvaccinated
5:00 Getting rid of healthy children
6:00 Outcry by parents to have studies done in 2013
8:09 CDC is scared to find out the results
8:25 Doctor published a study of over 600 children in 2017
9:20 Vaccinated children have more chronic diagnoses
9:44 80,000 downloads of published study. Paper taken down.
12:00 Dr Hooker asked to do study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated from 2005-2015
14:45 He found very little autism with unvaccinated
16:58 He studied how many vaccinations were given
18:14 More problems with children who were vaccinated by 6 months of life
19:40 Paper published in Sage Open Medicine in 2020
20:21 Vaccinated children have more ear infections
22:30 Breast fed and vaccinations. Study published in June 2021.
25:00 Unvaccinated children are healthier
26:15 Now in Covid time period
27:03 VARES reporting system blowing up
28:02 Vaccine is design to clot blood
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
More videos on WonHeart TV Youtube channel and at WonHeartinfo.Org
Join our Patreon channel and become a member for $5 a month
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