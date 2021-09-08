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Dr Brian Hooker - The Latest On Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated And Who's Healthier
WonHeart TV
WonHeart TV
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149 views • September 08, 2021
This audio was recorded on Sept. 2, 2021 at the AutismOne Conference in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Dr Brian Hooker is a biologist and chemist at Simpson University and has been a scientist for decades. He shares his latest published studies with vaccinated and unvaccinated children and who is healthier.
0:00 Why are there no studies of vaccinated vs unvaccinated
5:00 Getting rid of healthy children
6:00 Outcry by parents to have studies done in 2013
8:09 CDC is scared to find out the results
8:25 Doctor published a study of over 600 children in 2017
9:20 Vaccinated children have more chronic diagnoses
9:44 80,000 downloads of published study. Paper taken down.
12:00 Dr Hooker asked to do study of vaccinated vs unvaccinated from 2005-2015
14:45 He found very little autism with unvaccinated
16:58 He studied how many vaccinations were given
18:14 More problems with children who were vaccinated by 6 months of life
19:40 Paper published in Sage Open Medicine in 2020
20:21 Vaccinated children have more ear infections
22:30 Breast fed and vaccinations. Study published in June 2021.
25:00 Unvaccinated children are healthier
26:15 Now in Covid time period
27:03 VARES reporting system blowing up
28:02 Vaccine is design to clot blood

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