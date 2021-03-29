© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A REFRESHING LOOK AT "RETURNING TO NORMAL" - Nashville, TN
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • March 29, 2021
Here's a refreshing live look at OPEN Nashville, TN, where mask is optional and not mandatory. Folks living their life....and smiles everywhere.
This is how Americans are supposed to live, without the fake pandemic.
This is how Americans are supposed to live, without the fake pandemic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.