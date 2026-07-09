THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 70: The Road to Salvation

Jesus never set up a salvation plan in the four Gospels, but He did speak about separation, specifically the parting of Christians from the unsaved. This is where we find the wise and foolish virgins; the industrious and faithful servants compared to the wicked, lazy, and unprofitable ones.

Christians are welcomed to the Kingdom of God because they fed the hungry, gave drink to the parched, provided lodging to needy, offered clothing to the naked, and visited prisoners in their affliction. When questioned about such incidents, King Jesus said that doing a good deed for the down-and-out is the same as doing it for Him. The cursed people are the ones who did nothing. This is the division of the sheep from the goats.

The righteous on the right and the cursed to the left. The goats will fade away into obscurity in the Lake of Fire and no one will hear their tormented screams and desperate cries for help. Meanwhile, the righteous will experience eternal life in the presence of the Lord.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1973.pdf

RLJ-1973 -- JULY 28, 2024

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