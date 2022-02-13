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Occupiers of NZ Parliament survive wild weather in Wellington
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50 views • February 13, 2022
The occupiers have survived a wild night that the authorities hoped would drive them out.
The Speaker of parliament, Trevor Mallard, after having ordered the lawn sprinklers turned on in the rain put into effect his latest bright idea and ordered old music like Barry Manilow and government covid propaganda blared out over speakers throughout the night.
The Speaker of parliament, Trevor Mallard, after having ordered the lawn sprinklers turned on in the rain put into effect his latest bright idea and ordered old music like Barry Manilow and government covid propaganda blared out over speakers throughout the night.
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