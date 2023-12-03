Create New Account
Alex in Athens - Ukraine Update1 - Putin, 2M Russian army - Elensky breakdance - Russia-Ukraine secret NATO deal - Netanyahu long war - 12-02-2023
Published Sunday

Daily Update on the Ukraine situation from 'The Duran's' Alex Christoforou. Alex lends his well seasoned reasoning to his broadly researched fact base for some of the best cutting edge geopolitical analysis you'll find anywhere.


