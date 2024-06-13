BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Two Rules About the Truth, Truth Is Always Loving and Emotional, Self-Deception Emotions, Anger, Shame, Truth And Law of Attraction, Deceptive State of Bliss, Emotions vs Intellect
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
41 views • 10 months ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/KE6zIx_nMaA?si=IKULmtJopkvLfOJQ

20091115 The Human Soul - Fear, Emotions & False Beliefs P2


Cut:

10m26s - 20m26s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************





“TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING. TRUTH IS ALWAYS EMOTIONAL.”

@ 10m35s


“YOU CAN HEAR TRUTH IN YOUR HEAD AS MUCH AS YOU WANT, IT WILL NEVER BECOME A PART OF YOUR SOUL UNTIL YOUR SOUL EMOTIONALLY ACCEPTS THIS TRUTH. OR UNTIL THE EMOTION PREVENTING THE TRUTH FROM ENTERING THE SOUL IS RELEASED, SO THAT YOU CAN ACCEPT THE TRUTH.”

@ 11m22s


“EVERYTIME I’M ANGRY, I KNOW THAT I’M NOT IN TRUTH.”

@ 13m03s


“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING INCLUDING LOVING YOURSELF.”

@ 14m30s


“TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING MEANS THAT TRUTH IS NEVER PAINFUL AS WELL.”

@ 18m15s


spiritualitysimpleself deceptiondivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesusfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingtruth is always lovingemotions vs intellectrules about truthtruth does not hurttruth is never painfultruth is emotionalattributes and qualities of truthanger and shametruth and law of attractiondeceptive state of bliss
