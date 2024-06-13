Two Rules About the Truth, Truth Is Always Loving and Emotional, Self-Deception Emotions, Anger, Shame, Truth And Law of Attraction, Deceptive State of Bliss, Emotions vs Intellect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Original:
https://youtu.be/KE6zIx_nMaA?si=IKULmtJopkvLfOJQ
20091115 The Human Soul - Fear, Emotions & False Beliefs P2
Cut:
10m26s - 20m26s
Website:
*************
“TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING. TRUTH IS ALWAYS EMOTIONAL.”
@ 10m35s
“YOU CAN HEAR TRUTH IN YOUR HEAD AS MUCH AS YOU WANT, IT WILL NEVER BECOME A PART OF YOUR SOUL UNTIL YOUR SOUL EMOTIONALLY ACCEPTS THIS TRUTH. OR UNTIL THE EMOTION PREVENTING THE TRUTH FROM ENTERING THE SOUL IS RELEASED, SO THAT YOU CAN ACCEPT THE TRUTH.”
@ 11m22s
“EVERYTIME I’M ANGRY, I KNOW THAT I’M NOT IN TRUTH.”
@ 13m03s
“THE TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING INCLUDING LOVING YOURSELF.”
@ 14m30s
“TRUTH IS ALWAYS LOVING MEANS THAT TRUTH IS NEVER PAINFUL AS WELL.”
@ 18m15s