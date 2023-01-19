Create New Account
COMMON SENSE RADIO - DAVOS 2023 SPECIAL - THE WEF AND WHO SABATEAN FRANKISTS PLANS HAVE FAILED! , WE THE PEOPLE HAVE AWAKENED! - NO MORE LIES AND DEATH WE DO NOT CONSENT!
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published Yesterday

COMMON SENSE RADIO - THE GIG IS UP! EVERYBODY CAN SEE THERE CORRUPTION AND TRUST THEM NO MORE!

WE THE PEOPLE DO NOT CONSENT TO MEDICAL MURDER DE-POPULATION PLANS , NOR WILL THEY REST UNTIL THEY ARE ALL REMOVED FROM THERE SEATS OF OFFICE WHICH ALL OF THEM HAVE VIOLATED IN THE GROSSEST MANNER, THE WEF - WHO - UN - ALL NEED TO REAL JUSTICE - NO MORE RUSSIA LIES OR WMD OR HACKING ITS ALL A CROCK! AND WE THE PEOPLE KNOW WHAT YOU HAVE ALL DONE! WORLDWIDE ELECTION FRAUDS MONOPOLIZATION AND MANIPULATION,

MURDER IS MURDER WHY DO YOU DISOBEY THE FIRST COMMANDMENT?


