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Protestantism Has Been Hyjacked by Pastor John Lomacang
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21 views • June 07, 2021
Copy and pasted from original upload: In this sermon produced by 3ABN, Pastor John Lomacang will share from the Bible how Protestantism has been taken over by apostate religion. The purpose of the Protestant Reformation has been forgotten. The once thus sayeth the lord has been replaced by tradition and feelings. They have distorted the law of God and have made following the example of Christ optional. Real Christians follow Jesus no matter what. Real Christians have victory. Watch and listen as Seventh-day Adventist pastor John Lomacang shares how to tell if you are apart of apostate Protestantism.
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