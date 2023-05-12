Featured Poet #6 Absalom Morse REQUEST FOR TIME OFF (Rebel Poetry)

I am so very honored to be able to share some great poets with you here on my channel. I just wish that my videos weren't completely shadowbanned by the algorithm (If I look on an incognito tab and type in Original Poem or Poetry, my videos never show up even though I have published over 120 of them all with good tagging, SEO, etc). I was told by some friends that it may be because of the types of channels that I follow and the videos I watch. Looking for truth and sanity is frowned upon these days. This is why poems such as this one really stand out to me. I appreciate people with a strong innate sense of right and wrong, people who know in their hearts and feel in their bones that nothing makes sense about this world. This poem has everything I enjoy as a reader: clever wordplay, good rhythm & cadence, passion about a deep topic that truly matters, and a relatable sadness, anger, and frustration with life the way it is. I wish that my channel was more visible so that these amazing and talented modern poets that I have found could get the audience they deserve. If you're here and you're reading this… thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Thank You:
Audacity Free Audio Software
OBS Free Recording Software
VSDC Free Video Editor
Milkdrop Audio Visualizer
Pixabay Video by StefWithAnF
Pixabay Images by SD-Pictures, hucky, masonking, philippfalkenhagen, fszalai, StockSnap, VISHNU_KV, OpenClipart-Vectors
Creative Fabrica Image by OCD Crafters
YouTube Audio Library: Ammil by The Tides
Pixabay Music: bang by ZaneVybezTheProducer
#originalpoetry #rebel #fightforthesky
traditional poetry, spoken word, artist, rhyme, verse, wordsmith, red pill, values, realism, awakening, consciousness
