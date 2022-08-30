Former Law Enforcement Officer Becomes a Professor and Teaches Students Facts about BLM | Will Moravits, PhD

As the divide between law enforcement and those they vow to protect has grown, many have been forced to vacate their occupations. Black Lives Matter swept minorities, young citizens and liberals with false accusations about police officers. Will Moravits wrote The Blue Divide and through his occupation as a political science professor he delivers truth to his students about the organizations lying to them about law enforcement.

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