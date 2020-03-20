Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Time for Truth on Coronavirus

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Dr.SHIVA discusses Coronavirus and teaches you what to do for yourself and your loved ones. The LIGHT of knowledge will destroy the infection of fear & uncertainty fueled by those who NEVER cared for your health.
Learn more about Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai at:
https://vashiva.com
https://inventorofemail.com
https://shiva4senate.com
https://cytosolve.com
https://echomail.com8