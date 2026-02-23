Washington Just Built Abortion Funding Into Your Health Insurance

Washington lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 6182, creating a new Abortion Savings Program funded through assessments on health insurance carriers.

What does that actually mean?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how the funding mechanism works, who pays, whether costs could impact premiums, and why critics argue there is no opt-out for residents who morally oppose abortion.

This is not a surface-level debate. We’re walking through the policy, the funding structure, and the broader implications for Washington families.

Stay informed. Stay engaged.





