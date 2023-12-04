Hamas' Qassam Fighters Attack IDF From Close Range In Gaza; Tanks, Ground Troops, JCB Targeted

Hamas' military wing Al-Qassam Brigades has released the first combat video from Gaza following the resumption of fighting in the wake of collapse of ceasefire with Israel in the besieged Palestinian enclave. The video shows Hamas fighters attacking Israeli soldiers, tanks and a JCB from close range in Beit Hanoun neighbourhood of Gaza strip. The militant group claimed in a statement that it inflicted deaths and injuries on Israeli soldiers. The claims however were not confirmed by Israeli military or other independent sources.

