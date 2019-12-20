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Tao Ultra Nootropic [Biohacker Review] A Sublime Nootropic Stack with Style!
jroseland
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12 views • December 20, 2019
The artwork on the packaging is classically symmetrical. Like an AMG Mercedes or my old Porsche, the Ultra Human products are signed individually by the creator and bear a serial number, that's cool touch!
The box itself feels like you're opening the newest smartphone's box. It's certainly more substantial than the generic plastic bottles that 90% of Nootropics come in.
Upon opening the box you're presented with an individual capsule evoking the scene from Limitless, where the protagonist is first presented with an individual capsule of NZT-48, in the compartment behind that one capsule you find 30 others.
The Nootropic itself is a pill which feels rather substantial instead of a generic plastic capsule full of powder.

I used the product for about a month and count it as one of the better pre-made Nootropic stacks I've tried. Tao seems to be an extended-release Nootropic, you just take a single capsule daily instead of a morning dose and an afternoon does - I found this gave me an uptick in energy, focus, and cognition for the duration of the workday.

Full Review https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropics/1420-tao-ultra
Order Tao https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Tao-Ultra-Human

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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