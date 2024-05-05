Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Podcast Superlativ Absolut - Episodul 2
channel image
SuperlativAbsolut
0 Subscribers
10 views
Published 21 hours ago

In acest episod exploram intr-un nou format jucaus si distractiv impreuna cu invitati surpriza metode holistice de pastrare a sanatatii ADN-ului si progresele invizibile pe care le-a facut inteligenta artificiala cat si constiinta umana.

Keywords
inteligenta artificialapodcast superlativ absolutfrank kinslowcamere in underecunoastere facialbio senzori

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket