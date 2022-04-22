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[419 5th Anniversary] 4/19/2022 If the CCP invades Taiwan, the US and Japan will have no choice but to go to war provided that Taiwan resists the CCP’s attack. If Taiwan does not fight back, the US, Japan, and other allied forces will wait until Taiwan is almost finished before joining the war to annihilate the CCP’s troops