Biden Roadblocks - Canada's Outdated System - $50 Min. Wage

Biden admin braces for possible Trump win, installs 'roadblocks' to stop him from reshaping government





President Biden's administration and liberal supporters in Washington are bracing for a possible Donald Trump victory in November by installing "roadblocks" to limit the latter's ability to fire thousands of government workers, according to a new report.





The Associated Press reported that a cabal of left-leaning experts, legal advisers and others are confident Biden will be re-elected but are urging him to prepare for the worst: another Trump presidency beginning in 2025.





"My impression is the Biden administration is taking very seriously that potential threat and is trying to do things now," Michael Linden, former executive associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget under Biden, told the AP. Although he added there was no "magic bullet" to stop Trump if he took office again. "Nobody should be under any illusion that there’s anything that this president can do in advance to prevent the next president from doing things that are very damaging, potentially catastrophically."





Corruption in Canada worst in a decade, finds international watchdog





Canada has, once again, slipped down an international ranking for corruption, standing at 13th in the world and well back of world leaders, such as Denmark, New Zealand and Singapore.





Since 2015, the year Liberal leader Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister, Canada has fallen nine points, to a score of 74 out of 100 on the Transparency International's 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index. No country has seen a bigger drop in ratings since 2017 than Canada.





Difference Between Parliamentary and Presidential Form of Government





Every country in the world has its own constitution, according to which policies are framed, government bodies and institutions function and decisions are made. In finer terms, it is the constitution, that covers all the aspects of the political system adopted by the country. There are two forms of government, Parliamentary and Presidential. In Parliamentary System, the political party winning the majority seats in the parliament makes the government and elects a person from among themselves as the Prime Minister who is the head of the Government.





‘Do the Math!’ Democratic Rep. Tries to Explain Her $50 Minimum Wage Proposal to Befuddled Rivals During Senate Debate





Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) insisted at a Monday night debate with her fellow Democrats that a $50 an hour minimum wage makes sense.





Lee first called for a $50 minimum wage last year while campaigning for the California Senate seat previously occupied by the late Dianne Feinstein. Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Katie Porter (D-CA) are also seeking to grab the seat. Compared to Lee, her fellow Democrats Schiff and Porter have called for an increase in the minimum wage to $20 to $25/hours. Lee’s proposal would make it so minimum wage workers earn $104,000 annually.





PETA calls on amusement ride manufacturer to stop selling animal-themed carousels





PETA got on its high horse this week, calling on the country’s largest manufacturer of amusement rides to stop selling animal-themed carousels.





