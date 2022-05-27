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Ezekiel 37 - Part 2
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God made 3 promises that summarized His future plans for Israel: 1) restoration, v. 21; 2) unification, v. 22; and 3) purification, v. 23. These promises bring to fulfillment: 1) the Abrahamic Covenant (cf. Gen. 12); 2) the Davidic Covenant (2 Sam. 7); and 3) the New Covenant (cf. Jer. 31), respectively. And HE will reunite the world under One Messiah - The King of kings and The Lord of lordsIf you want to support my work. Please use link below:
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