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Ζοφερη προβλεψη: 2 δις νεκροι ως το τελος του 2022 (Υδρα, Γραφενιο, 5G)
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2891 views • December 26, 2021
Πηγή/Source https://rumble.com/vptcon-2-billion-to-die-over-the-next-12-months-get-ready-to-bury-the-dead.html
Συνταρακτική η πρόβλεψη που κάνει με βεβαιότητα
ο πατέρας Alexis Bugnolo
για πληρέστερη εικόνα σε ο,τι αφορά την ΥΔΡΑ, δείτε το προηγούμενο
βίντεό μου εδώ https://www.bitchute.com/video/3EOAC7wxGHZh/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=344864#p344864
Συνταρακτική η πρόβλεψη που κάνει με βεβαιότητα
ο πατέρας Alexis Bugnolo
για πληρέστερη εικόνα σε ο,τι αφορά την ΥΔΡΑ, δείτε το προηγούμενο
βίντεό μου εδώ https://www.bitchute.com/video/3EOAC7wxGHZh/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=344864#p344864
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