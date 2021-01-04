© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. David Martin with Sacha Stone: Deep Research Exposes Fauci's History of Criminal Activity -- A Call to Action
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • January 04, 2021
Dr. David Martin shares deeply-researched information about Anthony Fauci’s criminal activity and also offers empowering words to all who are standing for freedom at this time.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from New Earth Project YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb902zG9CY4c145j4UnLwYA
Original title: Focus on Fauci Call To Action
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from New Earth Project YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb902zG9CY4c145j4UnLwYA
Original title: Focus on Fauci Call To Action
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.