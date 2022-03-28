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Self Control - God's Holy Spirit at Work in You
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23 views • March 28, 2022
Your Creator/Father wants you to develop self discipline. But His goals are higher than a better bank statement, or better health. Spiritual self control is about becoming like your Father in attitude and thought… and involves bringing ever thoughts, emotions, and habits.
Download a free bible study aide here: https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/the-power-of-the-holy-spirit
Learn more about how to use the power of God's spirit to change your life, transform your mind, grow into the fullness of Christ, and develop the spirit of a sound mind. Fleshly desires and a carnal mind may work against you but you can overcome!
👓 Find UCGRaleigh 👓
Locate a UCG church near you:
➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/
Donate to UCG Raleigh and help spread the word:
➤ https://www.patreon.com/ucgraleigh
Follow UCG Raleigh
➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page
➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh
Subscribe to the UCG Raleigh podcast on
➤ iTunes ▪▪▪ https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/united-church-of-god-raleigh/id1315758270
➤ CastBox ▪▪▪ https://castbox.fm/channel/Weekly-Sabbath-Sermon-id1094811
Read this message on our blog - https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2020/01/self-control-and-self-discipline-power.html
Download a free bible study aide here: https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/the-power-of-the-holy-spirit
Learn more about how to use the power of God's spirit to change your life, transform your mind, grow into the fullness of Christ, and develop the spirit of a sound mind. Fleshly desires and a carnal mind may work against you but you can overcome!
👓 Find UCGRaleigh 👓
Locate a UCG church near you:
➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/
Donate to UCG Raleigh and help spread the word:
➤ https://www.patreon.com/ucgraleigh
Follow UCG Raleigh
➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page
➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh
Subscribe to the UCG Raleigh podcast on
➤ iTunes ▪▪▪ https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/united-church-of-god-raleigh/id1315758270
➤ CastBox ▪▪▪ https://castbox.fm/channel/Weekly-Sabbath-Sermon-id1094811
Read this message on our blog - https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2020/01/self-control-and-self-discipline-power.html
Keywords
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