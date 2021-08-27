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MILITARY MEMBERS NEED TO JUST SAY NO TO THE COVID DEATH JAB, NO MATTER THE THREAT [2021-08-27] - DR. LEE MERRITT (VIDEO)
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150 views • August 27, 2021
MILITARY MEMBERS NEED TO JUST SAY NO TO THE COVID DEATH JAB, NO MATTER THE THREAT [2021-08-27] - DR. LEE MERRITT (VIDEO)
Tenured 10 years Experienced Navy Surgeon DR. LEE MERRITT Speaks Out about the so-called "Vaccine" which is NOT even a vaccine. The Depop Jab or Death Jab is a GENE ALTERING TREATMENT, which CAN NOT BE REVERSED. Once you take the jab you no longer have Human Rights, because you become a GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISM and you are thus owned by patent. You would be giving up your Human Rights. Refuse the jab even if given a courts martial, prison time, or dishonorable discharge, because there is NO WAY TO REVERSE THE GENE ALTERATION. Your life and your children's lives are more important than your career. Heroes stand up for FREEDOM, and no legitimate military force in the USA should ever force this GENETIC ALTERING BIOWEAPON ON YOU. The US Military Forces are well aware of all of this, the jabs were developed by DARPA itself. The FDA, WHO, CDC, and DARPA are all part of the Deep State. The jab is known as THE FINAL SOLUTION and the MARK OF THE BEAST for good reason. Stand strong and join any of several CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS that exist now, and many more to come. The General Officers are NOT Leading by Example since they DO NOT GET the "real" jab, so do not think you are Following in their Footsteps. The Pfizer jab will be experimental for nearly a decade, no matter if they call it Authorized or Approved. You are in charge of your body, I hope you are Awake by now, and you have the moral courage to say NO to an ILLEGAL and UNLAWFUL ORDER. They can only jab you with your CONsent.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
DR. LEE MERRITT DISCUSSES VACCINE MIND CONTROL & MEDICAL MADNESS [2021-06-24] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/juC9ugUKNQXR/
IF YOU TRY TO FORCE VAXX ME...! [2021-07-29] - SUPERCHRISTIANZ (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oBg8IUAjsSmx/
ABOUT HALF OF THE PEOPLE IN THE USA HAVE ALREADY GIVEN UP THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8wQBW3k1q66G/
THE US MILITARY, UN, & NATO ARE ALL VITAL PARTS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER [2021-07-31] - VEEDUBCHIC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVvDHHFRWl5G/
TIME FOR ALL PEOPLE TO RESIST THE GLOBALIST'S COVID-19 PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC & NWO AGENDA - RAND PAUL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTHhWajENxCa/
SITUATION UPDATE: TREASON! US MILITARY WAGING BIOLOGICAL WARFARE [2021-08-12] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H7YE9nS5YSnI/
Dr. Lee Merritt
https://drleemerritt.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Tenured 10 years Experienced Navy Surgeon DR. LEE MERRITT Speaks Out about the so-called "Vaccine" which is NOT even a vaccine. The Depop Jab or Death Jab is a GENE ALTERING TREATMENT, which CAN NOT BE REVERSED. Once you take the jab you no longer have Human Rights, because you become a GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANISM and you are thus owned by patent. You would be giving up your Human Rights. Refuse the jab even if given a courts martial, prison time, or dishonorable discharge, because there is NO WAY TO REVERSE THE GENE ALTERATION. Your life and your children's lives are more important than your career. Heroes stand up for FREEDOM, and no legitimate military force in the USA should ever force this GENETIC ALTERING BIOWEAPON ON YOU. The US Military Forces are well aware of all of this, the jabs were developed by DARPA itself. The FDA, WHO, CDC, and DARPA are all part of the Deep State. The jab is known as THE FINAL SOLUTION and the MARK OF THE BEAST for good reason. Stand strong and join any of several CLASS ACTION LAWSUITS that exist now, and many more to come. The General Officers are NOT Leading by Example since they DO NOT GET the "real" jab, so do not think you are Following in their Footsteps. The Pfizer jab will be experimental for nearly a decade, no matter if they call it Authorized or Approved. You are in charge of your body, I hope you are Awake by now, and you have the moral courage to say NO to an ILLEGAL and UNLAWFUL ORDER. They can only jab you with your CONsent.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
DR. LEE MERRITT DISCUSSES VACCINE MIND CONTROL & MEDICAL MADNESS [2021-06-24] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/juC9ugUKNQXR/
IF YOU TRY TO FORCE VAXX ME...! [2021-07-29] - SUPERCHRISTIANZ (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oBg8IUAjsSmx/
ABOUT HALF OF THE PEOPLE IN THE USA HAVE ALREADY GIVEN UP THEIR HUMAN RIGHTS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8wQBW3k1q66G/
THE US MILITARY, UN, & NATO ARE ALL VITAL PARTS OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER [2021-07-31] - VEEDUBCHIC
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GVvDHHFRWl5G/
TIME FOR ALL PEOPLE TO RESIST THE GLOBALIST'S COVID-19 PLANDEMIC/SCAMDEMIC & NWO AGENDA - RAND PAUL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GTHhWajENxCa/
SITUATION UPDATE: TREASON! US MILITARY WAGING BIOLOGICAL WARFARE [2021-08-12] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H7YE9nS5YSnI/
Dr. Lee Merritt
https://drleemerritt.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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