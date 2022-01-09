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ALL PEOPLE In The MILITARY&In HOSPITALS That THINK CRITICALLY Are In There To HELP US, Will Be Absent From These Institutions
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632 views • January 09, 2022
Many military members are stepping down and turning in their papers. So you understand this means ALL PEOPLE in the MILITARY and in HOSPITALS that THINK CRITICALLY...the ones who actually have some CLUES about what is really going on, and are in there to HELP US, will be absent from these institutions. Eh...ya'll seeing where this is headed
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