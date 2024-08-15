And a Linden, elderberry, gray willow, and a (non black!?!) huge poplar but I missed the maple eternal tree 15 as it is a pathetic cheater with 4 stems just next to it.





Fever correction: The Mamilla Pool Massacre was 10 times 140 years ago, as you noticed.





#NordStream #Kursk #Palestine #trees #warfare

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/burrower-x7-nord-stream-reminder



