© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
jimmydoreshow How Ukraine – Not Russia – Floods Social Media With War Propaganda
The Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdZC5-BFXp0
https://rumble.com/v1t5u6q-how-ukraine-not-russia-floods-social-media-with-war-propaganda.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LdZC5-BFXp0/
How Ukraine – Not Russia – Floods Social Media With War Propaganda