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#661: The Year of the Fire Horse | Catherine Austin Fitts (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
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Every 60 years, the Chinese Zodiac delivers the Fire Horse, a period characterized by risk-taking, ambition, massive changes, and intense energy. An important period for those with the eyes to see what is happening to the systems, and the capital to deploy during pivotal times.


Catherine Austin Fitts has been following the missing money, fighting for cash, opposing digital fiat, and warning of the tokenization of everything for years. Solari Report readers have been ahead of the curve with this transition, but most will be caught unaware of the massive changes that are barreling towards society.


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Catherine Austin Fitts: www.Solari.com



Keywords
economyeconomic collapsecentral bankscatherine austin fittscharlie robinsoncbdcstablecoinsbank robbery
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