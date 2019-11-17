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Bolivia's New US-Made Dictatorship, Netanyahu Wins As Gaza Loses & Iran's Protests Are Trump's Fault
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26 views • November 17, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
TLAV Opening Tweet
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1195761166921822208
Israel bombs Gaza for second day after submitting to truce
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/16/611316/Israel-Gaza-Hamas
Gaza attacks widen gap between Israel's Arab parties, Gantz in coalition talks
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2019/11/isral-kill-islamic-jihad-gaza-coalition-talks-arabs-gantz.html
Against odds, Netanyahu revives his fortunes
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2019/11/israel-netanyahu-islamic-jihad-gaza-iran-government.html
https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/news/2019/11/13/israel-security-minister-threatens-to-assassinate-more-palestinian-enemies
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1195702923034079232
Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/11/iran-burning-shock-gas-price-hike-triggers-violent-protests-after-subsidy-cuts.html
US Spent Over $1 Million To Exploit Protests In Iran For ‘Regime Change’
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/social-engineering/us-spent-1-million-exploit-protests-iran-regime-change/
Why You Should Be Intensely Skeptical Of Everything You Hear About Iran Protests
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/social-engineering/be-intensely-skeptical-everything-you-hear-about-iran-protests/
https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1195777788013424646
https://twitter.com/RBehrouzDO/status/1195698646118998016
https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1195795054432006144
'This is What a Dictatorship Looks Like': Bolivian Security Forces Open Fire on Indigenous Protesters in City of Cochabamba
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/15/what-dictatorship-looks-bolivian-security-forces-open-fire-indigenous-protesters
https://twitter.com/jmkarg/status/1195448438906859520
https://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1195463866261671944
8 Killed In Bolivia As Protesters Call For Return of Ousted President Evo Morales
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/16/780118421/8-killed-in-bolivia-as-protesters-call-for-return-of-ousted-president-evo-morale?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=world
Massive Anti-Coup Protests Explode Across Bolivia
https://theantimedia.com/massive-anti-coup-protests-bolivia/
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1195817445375856640
https://twitter.com/AlanRMacLeod/status/1195777034980667394
https://twitter.com/malonebarry/status/1195513931881680901
Bolivia Crisis Could 'Spin out of Control' - UN Rights Chief
https://sputniknews.com/latam/201911161077325635-bolivia-crisis-could-spin-out-of-control---un-rights-chief/
Bolivia’s New Puppet Regime Wastes No Time Aligning With US Foreign Policy
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/bolivias-new-puppet-regime-wastes-no-time-aligning-with-us-foreign-policy-f7def274e4a1
Bolivia interim leader recognises Guaido as legitimate Venezuelan leader as balance shifts
https://news.yahoo.com/bolivia-interim-leader-recognises-guaido-174412075.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1195370814196965376
https://twitter.com/Malinka1102/status/1195409137745707011
Bolivian interim leader says Morales could face charges
https://www.stripes.com/news/americas/bolivian-interim-leader-says-morales-could-face-charges-1.607485
http://cepr.net/publications/reports/bolivia-elections-2019-11
https://twitter.com/MarkWeisbrot/status/1193644001783623683
U.S. calls on Libya's Haftar to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia's role
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security-usa-idUSKBN1XP210
#Israel #Bolivia #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
TLAV Opening Tweet
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1195761166921822208
Israel bombs Gaza for second day after submitting to truce
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/16/611316/Israel-Gaza-Hamas
Gaza attacks widen gap between Israel's Arab parties, Gantz in coalition talks
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2019/11/isral-kill-islamic-jihad-gaza-coalition-talks-arabs-gantz.html
Against odds, Netanyahu revives his fortunes
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2019/11/israel-netanyahu-islamic-jihad-gaza-iran-government.html
https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/news/2019/11/13/israel-security-minister-threatens-to-assassinate-more-palestinian-enemies
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1195702923034079232
Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/11/iran-burning-shock-gas-price-hike-triggers-violent-protests-after-subsidy-cuts.html
US Spent Over $1 Million To Exploit Protests In Iran For ‘Regime Change’
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/social-engineering/us-spent-1-million-exploit-protests-iran-regime-change/
Why You Should Be Intensely Skeptical Of Everything You Hear About Iran Protests
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/social-engineering/be-intensely-skeptical-everything-you-hear-about-iran-protests/
https://twitter.com/PMBreakingNews/status/1195777788013424646
https://twitter.com/RBehrouzDO/status/1195698646118998016
https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1195795054432006144
'This is What a Dictatorship Looks Like': Bolivian Security Forces Open Fire on Indigenous Protesters in City of Cochabamba
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/15/what-dictatorship-looks-bolivian-security-forces-open-fire-indigenous-protesters
https://twitter.com/jmkarg/status/1195448438906859520
https://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1195463866261671944
8 Killed In Bolivia As Protesters Call For Return of Ousted President Evo Morales
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/16/780118421/8-killed-in-bolivia-as-protesters-call-for-return-of-ousted-president-evo-morale?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=world
Massive Anti-Coup Protests Explode Across Bolivia
https://theantimedia.com/massive-anti-coup-protests-bolivia/
https://twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1195817445375856640
https://twitter.com/AlanRMacLeod/status/1195777034980667394
https://twitter.com/malonebarry/status/1195513931881680901
Bolivia Crisis Could 'Spin out of Control' - UN Rights Chief
https://sputniknews.com/latam/201911161077325635-bolivia-crisis-could-spin-out-of-control---un-rights-chief/
Bolivia’s New Puppet Regime Wastes No Time Aligning With US Foreign Policy
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/bolivias-new-puppet-regime-wastes-no-time-aligning-with-us-foreign-policy-f7def274e4a1
Bolivia interim leader recognises Guaido as legitimate Venezuelan leader as balance shifts
https://news.yahoo.com/bolivia-interim-leader-recognises-guaido-174412075.html
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1195370814196965376
https://twitter.com/Malinka1102/status/1195409137745707011
Bolivian interim leader says Morales could face charges
https://www.stripes.com/news/americas/bolivian-interim-leader-says-morales-could-face-charges-1.607485
http://cepr.net/publications/reports/bolivia-elections-2019-11
https://twitter.com/MarkWeisbrot/status/1193644001783623683
U.S. calls on Libya's Haftar to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia's role
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-libya-security-usa-idUSKBN1XP210
#Israel #Bolivia #Iran
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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