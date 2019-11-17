Bolivia's New US-Made Dictatorship, Netanyahu Wins As Gaza Loses & Iran's Protests Are Trump's Fault

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8GahEthereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4bLitecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ffBitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dpSubscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *TLAV Opening TweetIsrael bombs Gaza for second day after submitting to truceGaza attacks widen gap between Israel's Arab parties, Gantz in coalition talksAgainst odds, Netanyahu revives his fortunesIran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy CutsUS Spent Over $1 Million To Exploit Protests In Iran For ‘Regime Change’Why You Should Be Intensely Skeptical Of Everything You Hear About Iran Protests'This is What a Dictatorship Looks Like': Bolivian Security Forces Open Fire on Indigenous Protesters in City of Cochabamba8 Killed In Bolivia As Protesters Call For Return of Ousted President Evo MoralesMassive Anti-Coup Protests Explode Across BoliviaBolivia Crisis Could 'Spin out of Control' - UN Rights ChiefBolivia’s New Puppet Regime Wastes No Time Aligning With US Foreign PolicyBolivia interim leader recognises Guaido as legitimate Venezuelan leader as balance shiftsBolivian interim leader says Morales could face chargesU.S. calls on Libya's Haftar to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia's role#Israel #Bolivia #Iran"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."