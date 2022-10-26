MG Porter Message to the Wyoming Guard

MG Porter carefully explains how the Military Department won't abide by EEOC administrative judgements. He also underscores the names of whistleblowers of discrimination and a civilian psychologist who levied the accusation that the Military Department was not reporting accurate SA/SH numbers to National Guard Bureau and Congress. Addresses BOLOs put out by his office on whistleblowers. He touches briefly on the suicide of Airman Thiel. Speaks in a contemptuous manner of a State Senator, Anthony Bouchard. He said the Wyoming National Guard has investigated itself numerous times.