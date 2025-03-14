Denied Reunion





The Zionist occupation forces have released brothers Abdullah and Suhail Qouqa, who were serving life sentences. They are from Nablus in the northern West Bank, and their release came as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist authorities. In a prisoner exchange deal, six Zionist detainees were freed in exchange for 596 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom had been sentenced to long terms and life imprisonments.

Interview: The mother of the freed prisoners

Reporting: faris odeh

Filmed: 28/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video