👀 Chris Cuomo admits to having vax injury. His guest is ostracized by his peers.
Published 13 hours ago

🔥 Chris Cuomo interviews Nurse Practitioner, Sean Barcavage, who was featured in the NYT article today about vaccine injuries. 


During the interview Cuomo offers to share his doctors’ info with him since he is also suffering from a vaccine injury as well.  Great.  Now that NY Times and Chris Cuomo are reporting on it people will listen.  No matter that we’ve been screaming this for years and have the receipts to prove it.

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

