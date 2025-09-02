This Saint News 2/9/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, Trump wants to take over Gaza? Did you guys see that coming? He has also managed to rebrand the North American Union, and that is straight from the New World Order playbook. I'll explain. And then, we'll unpack some of the information being uncovered at USAID. I'll have more on our government's overspending in the Headlines, and in the Top Stories, the country seems to be ideologically shifting. And as usual fam, as always, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
Jay Z was named in a Diddy lawsuit.
https://x.com/IanCarrollx/status/1885782696044945867
Mike Benz - Censorship Weasel Words
https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1885222593877168224
Lindy Li: "Despite her repeated denials, Beyonce was paid."
https://x.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1887523784854323447
Andrew Stroehlein discusses Trump's statements on Gaza in his Daily Brief
https://x.com/hrw/status/1887562236555674002
Elon's DOGE hits $1 billion per day in cuts
https://x.com/profstonge/status/1887131562724274412
Greg Reece - The Rebranding of the North American Union
https://x.com/gregreese/status/1886905103526871113
The original North American Union plan from 2005. The main players
https://x.com/TruthWarriorDad/status/1884459894105071914
The vision David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski had
https://x.com/FredFredderson1/status/1884317470384873491
Romance TikToker:
https://x.com/GluePodcast/status/1887114772195266833
56 years ago today, The Beatles performed on the rooftop of the Apple Corps building in London for their final concert
https://x.com/BeatlesEarth/status/1884985622269448669
Biden threatened to withhold a $1 billion USAID is at the heart of the war between Ukraine and Russia.
https://x.com/amuse/status/1887870295823810824
Trump Claims US Will Take Ownership of Palestine
https://x.com/gregreese/status/1887190995496050721
Catherine Austin Fitts Interview
https://rumble.com/v6ckv8j-tech-corner-with-james-the-tech-guy.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
NEW STUDY - COVID-19 mRNA Injections Dose-Dependently Increase Risk of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 121%
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/new-study-covid-19-mrna-injections
