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Ukraine Hits Donetsk Again
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160 views • March 29, 2022
The answer to why our US state controlled media (FOX, CNN, CBS et.al.) don't recognize the suffering of these ethnic Russians in Ukraine is because they don't consider them to be human. See our tax dollars at work! Ukraine army using American weapons to kill civilians for the past 8 years.
"Artillery Strike Hits Center Donetsk" - Patrick Lancaster
https://youtu.be/8F6rjuSYtPk
"Artillery Strike Hits Center Donetsk" - Patrick Lancaster
https://youtu.be/8F6rjuSYtPk
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