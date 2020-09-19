© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Didier Raoult exceptionnel face à Darius Rochebin sur le Covid-19 ! (Entretien complet)
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • September 19, 2020
16 sept. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOlY60MGCfo
Studio Huy Hoàng : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJug0WARlrpkyvtJxfr2mog
Extrait tiré de l'émission "Le 20h de Darius Rochebin", diffusée sur LCI le 16 septembre 2020.
Pour me soutenir : https://bit.ly/2Q7PozE
Studio Huy Hoàng : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJug0WARlrpkyvtJxfr2mog
Extrait tiré de l'émission "Le 20h de Darius Rochebin", diffusée sur LCI le 16 septembre 2020.
Pour me soutenir : https://bit.ly/2Q7PozE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.