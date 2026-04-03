IRANIAN HACKERS RELEASE PROOF THE FBI FRAMED TYLER ROBINSON FOR CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION❗

The psyop is breaking - the 'lone gunman' scenario craters once again, as it has been determined that NO GUN WAS INVOLVED [it was an explosive in his microphone]



Here are the screen shots to the official DOD contract for the $500,000 shaped charge device that killed Charlie Kirk.





It specifies a miniature EXTRA SMALL demolition charge Anti personal -EXTRA SMALL.





Not only did they ask for a miniature one, they wanted a miniature one that was EXTRA SMALL anti-personel.





The mic on Charlie's Chest had no problem housing a shaped charge device using PETN explosive tech.





Would be nice to know who ordered this device and make them testify what it was used for.





The place that made this device was blown up a week after

@jonaaronbray theory went viral about an explosion under Charlie Kirks shirt. Literally one week after they saw people discover this, they blew this place up and killed everyone.





https://x.com/ArchetypeTheory/status/2039864846917713987





The only VPN that will protect you from the Deep State: https://vp.net/tpv





Iranian hackers didn't just breach Kash Patel's personal email account - they cracked open years of his correspondence. And they made one thing brutally clear: they're still holding the most recent emails.





They say these emails prove the FBI knew from day one that Tyler Robinson did not kill Charlie Kirk.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loAJcZRp6iA