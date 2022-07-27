Development of Free/Libre Licensed Software for Bible Texts

As the project “Freie Bibel” (translates to “free/libre bible”; “free” as in freedom, not price) was founded around German bible translations, we also developed bible text processing software which could be used for bible texts in other languages as well. This is an introduction to a forthcoming video series about those tools, but also the encouragement to join forces in the development of such under a free license. Just recently, we started our international website http://www.free-scriptures.org.

See http://www.freie-bibel.de/official/projekt/bibeldigitalisierung.html for the results of our German branch so far, http://www.freie-bibel.de/forum/viewtopic.php?f=26&t=36 for a short project description in English, or the contact form under http://www.free-scriptures.org/index.php?page=contact in case you have any questions or suggestions.