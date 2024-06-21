BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America's Barber with Karl Manke
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
10 views • 10 months ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Karl Manke, of Owasso, Michigan, became a national hero in 2020 when he stood up to Governor Whitmer's COVID mandates and refused to comply. He had been a barber for 63 years and never missed a day of work. He explains to Eileen that the U.S. Constitution is a contract with God and that knowledge gave him the courage to stand strong.


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

Keywords
us constitution2020michigancovidgovernor whitmerkarl mankeeileen teschliving exponentiallyamericas barberowasso
