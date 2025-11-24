© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Original Source & Video Description Credit: https://youtu.be/4toN01Mkt-o?si=i2jLqiEU6UZmtLUp
Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/@JoyKongMD
Methylene Blue: How You Can Use It to Live a Healthier Life | Dr. Steve Warren & Dan Schmidt
Methylene Blue has been used medically for over 130 years, predating the FDA. It has been shown to have anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, antipsychotic, brain-boosting, mitochondria-enhancing, and longevity benefits.
Many of you have asked me about methylene blue and how it can help you live a longer and healthier life, and today, I’ve decided to answer all of your questions.
And to do so, I’ve invited not one but two experts on this week’s episode of The Dr. Joy Kong Podcast, the amazing Dr. Steve Warren and Dan Schmidt.
Dr. Warren is an expert in the use of methylene blue in medical treatments, with a focus on mitochondrial health and brain function, and Dan is a specialist in supplement formulation.
Together, they will be educating us on how methylene blue works, its many uses, and how to use it to live a longer, healthier life.
I hope you love this discussion as much as I did!
Are you ready?
Let’s dive in.