Glenn BREAKS DOWN the Ron DeSantis vs Disney BATTLE
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Apr 27, 2023


What’s going on with Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company? Is the Florida governor simply trying to pick a fight with the media giant, or is there more to the story? In this clip, Glenn breaks down the new DeSantis vs. Disney lawsuit, explains why most people ‘don’t understand what Ron DeSantis did,’ and tells why Walt Disney’s passing unfortunately changed the company’s path forever…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBqQTOd4oRA

Keywords
floridalawsuitgovernorron desantisdisneyglenn beckbattlewalt disneycompany path

