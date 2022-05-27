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THIS CRACKS ME UP!!!!!SHOW THIS TO ALL...Why is the most important/powerful man in entire world getting picked up at airport by the Uber/civilian?
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304 views • May 27, 2022
THIS CRACKS ME UP!!!!!SHOW THIS TO ALL...Why is the most important/powerful man in entire world getting picked up at airport by the Uber/civilian?
Where is the security detail?
Where is the Secret Service why is he carrying his own bags?..SARGE
Where is the security detail?
Where is the Secret Service why is he carrying his own bags?..SARGE
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